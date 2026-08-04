Rebuilding Home After Apartment Fire

My family and I recently experienced a devastating apartment fire that completely turned our lives upside down. The building was later declared unsafe and uninhabitable. By the grace of God, we had just signed the lease for a new apartment before everything happened.





I am a mother trying to rebuild and create stability again for my children after losing so much. We are safe, and for that I am beyond grateful, but starting over has been incredibly difficult. We lost almost everything in the fire.





Right now, we are in need of the basic necessities to make our new place feel like a home again. Your support would mean so much as we work to rebuild and find our footing once more. Thank you for standing with us during this time.