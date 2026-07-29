Rebuilding Family and Life

God has brought me together with an amazing young woman from Eastern Europe, whereas raised without a father or a father figure. She has always dreamed of having a father, and now she has me, and I have the daughter who I always wanted. My wife always wanted a daughter, too. We need help with some of the girl's traveling expenses. I also need help getting a reliable used vehicle, and repairing my computers and mobile phones. Finally, I need help with my wife's moving expenses, returning to Minnesota from Florida. This company and community provided critical help in my successful battle with cancer a few years ago, and I desperately need help in building a new family, including the adoption costs. Thanks to all who will help us rebuild from injury, illness, forced separation, and help us launch a magnificent young lady's life and career in the United States.