Rebuilding Families with Faith and Truth

I am a mother of four, and everything I do begins and ends with love for my children. Our journey through DCFS and multiple agencies has been long, painful, and deeply life-changing—but it has also opened my eyes to something bigger than just my own story.

There are so many families walking this same road… loving their children, missing them, fighting to stay connected, and trying to be heard.

Families First Alliance was born from that place.

This is not just about my family—it’s about every mother, every father, and every child whose bond has been strained by a system that too often forgets the heart of what family truly is. I am using my voice not only to fight for my children, but to bring light to the stories that deserve to be seen, heard, and understood.

Through this mission, we are working to:

Help families stay connected through travel for visits Support legal efforts to reunite families Share real stories through podcasts and interviews Travel statewide to raise awareness and advocate for change

Every story matters. Every child matters. Every family matters.

This is about restoration. About truth. About love that does not give up.

“Love never fails.” — 1 Corinthians 13:8

“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” — Psalm 147:3

We believe God is still writing this story—not just for my family, but for many.

If you feel led to stand with us, whether through giving, sharing, or prayer, you are becoming part of something rooted in love and guided by faith.



