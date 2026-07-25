Rebuilding Cordele

For way longer than I can remember Master Jackson has been teaching Taekwondo here in Cordele. Noticed for a long time his building has gotten worse with the constant use of children in and out over the years. I'd like to donate to him and see if we can help him rebuild and fix a few things in his dojo. Please help me, this building has been important to Cordele community, Mr. Jackson has helped many kids not end up out on the streets or in jail.