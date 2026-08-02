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Rebuilding Broken hearts & working miracles

Goal$80,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEthel Kongira

Rebuilding Broken hearts & working miracles

My name is Ethel Kongira, and God has placed a beautiful, powerful vision on my heart to bring a working miracle to the children and families over in Africa. This mission is founded by Muhammad and Ethel Kongira.


I am raising funds to establish a daily community relief building where the local people can come in every single day to get out of the intense heat and experience cool air conditioning. On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, children and families can come in for free clothes, games, and snacks. We are looking into having it where we will be giving out food, but we will post it when it becomes available. Until we get everything up and going, we really see this will help someone that doesn't have the things they need. Together, we will make sure the building has what it needs to run it.


This mission is about rebuilding broken hearts and restoring love to God's children who are struggling. Every dime raised will go directly toward securing the physical building, setting up the space, and buying supplies. Please partner with me to make this miracle a reality. Any gift from your heart will bless these families immensely. Thank you, and may God bless you.

Proverbs 19:17. Proverbs 3:27. 2 Corinthians 9:7.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Families & children over in Africa are also God children just like we are. And I want to help reach out to them to help because they don't have what we have .and I have seen many of them struggling there for food and stuff that they can't afford to have my heart has always wanted to go over there and do something to help as many as I can and I have talk to Allah all about this and it is set in my heart to want to help them that can't help they self I see how they live I see how the children are eating uncooked rice and you all might not believe it but I seen children crying out for help and I will be going there in three weeks going to the right person over there to see how what I need to make this miracle happen for them I will not give up until I do what I have told Allah I needed to do for his children over there.i has always prayed that one day I will go visit that country and help as many as I can and I don't care if it giving them a drink of clean water what ever I can do to help them I'm do what I ask Allah that I wanted to do and I ask him to just stand with me because I'm not going to stop until I get a place over there to fix so many broken hearts and rebuild the hurt and pain that they have carried for so long over there they don't have it as good as the people in America have it .they fight every day over there wonding how they will get they next meal if they even get one but I'm here and I'm traveling there to help as many as I can that's why I'm reaching out so you all can not pass this by but please share this where someone might want to come together and feel the same way I do and want to help them to share share share please. I will Rebuild someone broken heart 💜 💜 💜 💜 💜 💜 💜 💜 💜 💜 💜 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ WE ARE THE WORLD 🌎 THEY ARE THE WORLD 🌎 TO .THEY LIFE MATTERS TO. WE ALL ARE GOD'S CHILDREN.

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