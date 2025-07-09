Rebuilding after life changed overnight

Help Belinda & Titan Rebuild After Life Changed Overnight









Our Story

My name is Belinda Slusher, and I'm the mother of an incredible 11 year old boy named Titan.

Sixteen months ago, I made the hardest decision of my life. After years of addiction, I chose recovery. Every day since then has been about rebuilding with honesty, faith, and purpose. Recovery didn't just save my life. It gave my son his mom back.

I believed I was finally building the future we deserved.

Then everything changed.

I unexpectedly lost my job and the housing connected to it. Overnight, my son and I were left facing uncertainty while I work through the proper legal and administrative processes.

Even in the middle of this storm, I refuse to give up.

God didn't bring me this far to leave me here.

Many of you know that I'm building Threads of Kaos, a clothing brand with a mission much bigger than fashion. It's a movement for people who have survived addiction, trauma, loss, and life's hardest battles. Every design carries the message that your past does not define your future.

Today, I'm asking for help while I rebuild.

Your support will help us with:

Safe housing.

First month's rent and deposit.

Food and daily necessities.

Transportation.

Legal filing costs.

Continuing to build Threads of Kaos so I can become financially independent and help others through my own story.

I know God has a plan for our lives. I believe this difficult season is not the end of our story.

If you feel led to help, whether through a donation, sharing this campaign, or simply praying for us, please know that every act of kindness means more than I can express.Thank you for believing in second chances.





Thank you for believing in us.

With love and gratitude,

Belinda Slusher





"We turn pain into purpose."





I chose to leave my sons photo out for privacy purposes since he is a minor.