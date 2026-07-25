Rebuilding After Act of Nature Changed Everything

Hello,

I am reaching out to my community, fellow drivers, and anyone who knows what it feels like to have the rug pulled out from under you by circumstances completely out of your control.

Recently, while out on the road working to support my family, I was involved in a severe, multi-stage commercial vehicle accident. It started when sudden, violent high winds caught my truck, causing an unavoidable rollover. Before the dust could even settle, a secondary collision occurred, leaving my rig completely out of commission.

In the trucking world, if your wheels aren't turning, you aren't earning. As an independent operator, losing my truck meant my entire livelihood vanished in an instant. While I am incredibly grateful to have survived the wreck, the financial aftermath has been a secondary disaster.

Because of this sudden loss of income, the bills haven't stopped, and I have hit absolute rock bottom. Right now, I am facing immediate eviction from my home, utility disconnection notices for my electricity, and I am left completely without transportation to even get to local temporary jobs or take care of basic needs.

I have less than $100 left to my name, and I am urgently trying to raise $1,500 to secure a reliable form of transportation so I can start working, get back on my feet, and keep a roof over our heads. Recent surgery limits my ability to work. This only limits not stops my ability to work. Which is what I want and need to do.

Every single dollar raised from this campaign will go directly toward:

Securing a basic, reliable vehicle to get back to work ($1,500 goal) Catching up on past-due electric bills to keep the lights on Satisfying immediate housing costs to stop the eviction process

If you are a fellow driver who understands the dangers of the highway, a neighbor in the community, or simply someone with a helping heart, any donation—no matter how small—will quite literally help save my home and future. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, your support, and your kindness during the hardest chapter of my life.

God Bless,

Keith Smith