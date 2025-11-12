Rebuilding After Abuse and Loss

I was in a very serious domestic violence relationship. He abused me so badly I've been on multiple hospital trips, broken ribs, concussion. He screwed my front door shut and held me hostage for days, beating me. I made 4 police reports and got a restraining order, but he didn't stop. He kicked my door in.





I had to let my brother take my son because I feared for his safety. I miss him dearly. This man has cost me 3 cars, totaling almost $100,000. I've lost everything.





He's finally going to prison for a long time. I thought he was going to kill me. He always found me.





I'm 8 months pregnant and barely starting to rebuild all I've lost. My dad came states away to help me, but he's old and I can't put that on him. My brother has already taken my son in. I have no one my family is so separated and distant with each other my mom has never been a mom to me shes been very cruel to me my whole life. I have nowhere and no one to turn to





I'm asking anyone who is willing to help me just start somewhere. Whatever you can do, thank you, and God bless.