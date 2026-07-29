Rebuilding a Life Through Education





For years, I dedicated my life to building businesses, knowledge, and opportunities.





I successfully developed a multidisciplinary business cluster that grew across sectors such as publishing, biological medical devices, audio and video production, industrialized modular construction, organic waste processing, and classic car restoration. Every project shared one common purpose: creating real value, generating employment, and developing sustainable solutions.





Everything was moving forward positively.

Until my life changed completely.





In Colombia, one of my family members was kidnapped.

I do not wish to turn this campaign into a political statement, but the reality is that insecurity can destroy years of work in a matter of days. The situation forced me to sell nearly all my business shares and many of my assets in order to confront that family tragedy and protect the people I love.





But even in the middle of that disaster, there was one project I never wanted to abandon.





While developing my companies, I was also building an initiative with a deeply social purpose: an educational platform focused on teaching trades and real-world skills to people who need concrete opportunities to move forward in life.





The vision was simple, yet powerful:





To teach hairdressing, barbering, profitable construction skills, artisan glasswork, restaurant management, app and technological algorithm development, industrialized modular construction, and, most importantly, to teach people how to build their own homes in order to help reduce the massive housing deficit that exists throughout Latin America.





It was not a project designed to maximize profits.

It was a project designed to maximize impact.





I deeply believe that practical education can change destinies. I also believe that millions of young people are losing connection with traditional educational models. More and more people feel that university education has become inaccessible or even disconnected from their immediate realities.





I do not want to replace higher education.

I want to build a bridge toward it.





I want a young person who learns barbering to find dignity.

I want someone who learns modular construction to be able to build their own home.

I want those who discover technological development to find a professional purpose.

I want people to believe again in knowledge as a tool for transformation.





My academic background has been aligned precisely with that interdisciplinary vision. I am a social communicator, with academic training in industrialized modular construction, a specialization in strategic design for innovation, a master’s degree in circular economy, a master’s degree in culture and diversity, and I was pursuing a master’s degree in cultural and social management when this crisis occurred.





Today, I am trying to rebuild my life through knowledge and purpose.





That is why I am requesting this support of USD $4,000 for two fundamental objectives:





The first is to pursue a master’s degree in e-learning and knowledge management, education that I consider essential to rebuilding my professional path and dedicating myself fully to digital educational development.





The second objective is to use that knowledge to reduce costs, optimize processes, and continue building this educational platform aimed at democratizing practical and accessible learning.





I am on the path to becoming a polymath: someone capable of connecting different disciplines to solve real-world problems. I am not pursuing only a degree or financial recovery. I am pursuing the possibility of transforming difficult experiences into useful tools for other people.





This campaign is not only about funding education.

It is about giving continuity to a vision.





A vision where education is not a distant privilege, but a tangible tool to rebuild lives, create independence, and restore hope.





Thank you for reading my story.

And thank you for helping me transform a personal tragedy into a collective opportunity.



