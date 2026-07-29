Rebuilding a family's hope

Our Hearts to Colombia: Project Vida 7Dear brothers and sisters around the world, we lift our voices today on behalf of Iglesia Vida en la Palabra (located in the Fernan Fortich neighborhood). Through our ministry, Proyecto Vida 7 / CDI Salvación, we serve our local community by sharing the Gospel and providing social support to those who need it most.The Emergency: A Family in NeedRecently, severe and heavy rains have severely impacted our area. One of the beloved families in our congregation has suffered immense loss. Due to the flash floods and intense storms, they lost most of their material belongings, essential household items, and peace of mind. As a church community, we cannot look away. Our motto is: "Love that shapes, action that transforms." (Amor que forma, acción que transforma).How Your Donation Will HelpWe have launched this campaign to provide immediate financial relief to this family so they can rebuild their lives from scratch. Your generous support will go directly towards:Purchasing essential furniture, mattresses, and household appliances lost in the flood.Acquiring basic food supplies, clothing, and medicine.Repairing structural damages caused by the heavy rains to ensure a safe home.Every Donation Counts!No matter the size of your gift—whether it is $5, $10, or $50—every single contribution brings this family closer to recovery. If you cannot give financially, we highly value your prayers for their emotional and spiritual strength during this trial.Thank you for being part of this mission of love. May God bless you abundantly!