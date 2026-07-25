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Rebuild Home After 4 Years of Devastating

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHope Chance

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nivertiti Geaith

Rebuild Home After 4 Years of Devastating


I’m a single parent on disability, and for the past four years I’ve been living in a house that no longer feels like a home.A severe storm destroyed the inside of my house, causing massive water damage that forced everything to be torn out. What used to be a safe place became an empty shell — and I’ve been stuck living in that shell ever since.There are no walls, no insulation, no heat, no air conditioning, no kitchen, no cabinets, no refrigerator, no stove, no counters, no flooring, and a bathroom that barely works. Most of my home is nothing but exposed beams and framing.In the winter, the cold cuts straight through the house. In the summer, the heat sits on me like a weight. I wash myself with bottled water because I don’t have a working shower. I sleep in a room with sheets hung on the walls because that’s the closest thing I have to comfort.My insurance claim was denied. Every agency I’ve reached out to has turned me away. With only disability income, rebuilding has been impossible. After years of trying everything, I’ve run out of options.I live here with my adult child, who is in college and trying to build a future despite everything around us. We’ve tried to stay strong, but living like this for years takes a toll on your body, your mind, and your spirit.On top of the house falling apart, my health has been a constant battle. I’ve had spinal surgery, kidney surgeries, rheumatoid arthritis, and pain that makes simple tasks feel impossible. I’ve had to recover from surgeries in freezing rooms, wrapped in blankets, trying to stay warm because I don’t have insulation or heat.Even with everything I’ve been through, I’ve always tried to help others. Once, right before a kidney surgery, I saw an older man struggling to push his wheelchair into the ER. I dropped everything to help him. He was shocked that someone cared enough to stop. That moment reminded me that kindness still exists — and that sometimes, people really do need each other.Right now, I need people. I need help. I need a chance to rebuild a safe, livable home.Every donation will go directly toward:

• putting up drywall and insulation

• installing a real kitchen

• restoring the bathroom

• replacing flooring

• making the home safe, warm, and livable againI’m not asking for luxury. I’m not asking for anything extra. I’m just asking for the basic human right to live in a safe home.If you can donate — even a little — it would mean more than I can express. And if you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser helps more than you know.Thank you for reading my story. Thank you for caring. And thank you for giving me hope when I’m running out of strength.

Please help me



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