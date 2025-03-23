Help Rebuild First Presbyterian Church of Atmore

In the overnight hours of Saturday, March 15, 2025, First Presbyterian Church of Atmore was struck by lightning and caught fire, destroying both the historic sanctuary, built around 1928, and the newer education and administration annex, added in the mid-1990s. Dozens of firefighters from many area fire departments responded to the overnight blaze, and fought valiantly to save the building. We thank God for their bravery and safety, but the church building is a total loss. Thankfully, there were no injuries, and no loss of life.

Read more:

https://www.northescambia.com/2025/03/state-fire-marshal-determines-atmore-church-fire-was-caused-by-lightning

https://atmorenews.com/2025/03/19/church-in-flames/

https://weartv.com/news/local/worshipers-meet-on-church-lawn-after-blaze-community-offers-support-and-prayers

First Presbyterian Church has been the church home of untold numbers of worshippers over its 100-plus-year lifetime, probably including some people you know! The church had insurance on the building, but not enough to rebuild as it was before the fire. A new church building will help ensure that the good news of Christ continues to be proclaimed boldly in this small town.

If you've read this far, please pray for First Presbyterian Church and the Atmore community. Would you be a part of helping to rebuild?