Supporting J6 Pardoned Andrew

Raised:
USD $500
January 6th political prisoner now home, and trying to get my life back on track
I suffered greatly at the hands of the Biden DOJ/ BOP/ US Marshalls and even my Judge due to the outright lack of medical treatment and malicious maltreatment. I have a hormone condition that was purposely treated wrong, even given the opposite sex hormones. I even had physical malformities that will need to be surgically corrected because of that. I also had a broken hand due to defending myself from an assault that was never corrected. I am a handyman and now have a limited use of my dominant hand. The surgery will sideline me for months of healing and rehab.
There is need to get vehicles back in line, clothes, phone bills, medical treatments, and dental work to make up for the 42 months of neglect by the BOP. Please check back for updates
God will provide for us, if we seek Him. Thank you and God Bless you patriots.
Be strong and God bless you and will rebuild you for a new and glorious life!
May the Lord restore your health and be with you always!
Welcome home! Thank you for your sacrifice for our country and our freedom! I am sending you my family’s best wishes for you and your family! May God bless you tenfold! Love from Stephanie’s family!
Welcome home to embrace the freedom so overdued to you! God bless! Walk with God fellowship
Hi, Andrew, I heard about you from Stephanie who visited you in DC jail. Thank you for your sacrifice for our country and our freedom! We know you are innocent and patriotic! Our country needs heroes like you! We will continue to support you! Love from Esther Chan
