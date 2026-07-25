REBUILD & RECOVER for NANCY NGUYEN

My best friend Nancy (Nguyen) Wright, Class of 1988 was celebrating her birthday, at my house, when she started getting calls that her home was on fire.





Her family loss their garage, due to electrical panel malfunction, part of their house and so far have already incurred significant loss of vehicles, etc., not covered by insurance, in amounts exceeding $100,000 (+).





This is not counting all the items that were bagged up the last 3 days,

and taken to the dump

due to smoke or water damage, in additional to fire damage….

This was just her house alone,

they haven’t gotten to the back yard and garage yet..





Nancy and her family are currently displaced, and living in a hotel, for the unseen future.

They were told to expect to be out of their home at least 8 month to a year or more…





If anyone wants to help Nancy during this time of crisis

Donations will go to needs such as clothing, deductible fees, pet fees, laundry costs, storage fees, deposits, hotel fees, food,

gas costs (they are further from work and home -with daily treks back to their house) -

And any unforeseen incidentals, etc….





Prayers are also welcome in lieu of monetary donations. 🙏





Anyone wishing to send Nancy

a card can do so at:





10650 Reagan St. PO Box 935

Los Alamitos, CA 90720-9998





Thank you