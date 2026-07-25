Rebuild new home

Last month, the Johnson family experienced a devastating house fire that damaged most of their home and destroyed many of their personal belongings. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely, but they were left without many of the things they needed for everyday life.

Our goal is to raise money to help the family replace school supplies, clothing, furniture, and other important items as they work to rebuild. Every donation, big or small, can make a difference and help bring comfort during a difficult time.

By coming together as a community, we can remind the Johnson family that they are not alone. Your support will help them start fresh and get back on their feet.



