Help Rebuild My Consultancy After Fire & Looting

I ran a consultancy business in Nairobi Kenya which has been my pride, my livelihood, and my only source of income to support my family and pay my loans. During the recent Maandamano protests/demonstrations, everything changed. Violence broke out in and my business premises ,the result of years of sacrifice and hard work,was burned to the ground and looted clean. The photos you see here were taken shortly after the chaos ended. My shop’s metal shutters, blackened by fire. The street littered with broken glass, burnt debris, and the remains of what used to be my stock. Neighbors and I, standing in disbelief, watching our dreams reduced to ashes. I lost everything: My inventory was gone. My equipment were destroyed. My savings Yet, my bank loans remain, and repayment dates are fast approaching. Right now, I have no income, no capital to restart, and no way to provide for my family unless I rebuild from scratch. I am humbly reaching out to you , friends, well-wishers and strangers with kind hearts to help me get back on my feet. Every shilling or dollar you donate will go directly into: Refurnishing my shop so I can start earning again. Replacing destroyed equipment. Covering urgent loan repayments to avoid losing even more. I have always believed in hard work and self-reliance, but today I cannot do this alone. Your kindness and generosity can turn despair into hope and help me rebuild not just a business, but a life. 🙏 Please donate what you can, and share this with others who might help. Together, we can bring light back after this dark chapter. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,