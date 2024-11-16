Help a Navy Veteran Rebuild His Life

Adam is a proud Navy veteran who served as a Sonar Technician (E-4) for four years, dedicating himself to protecting his country and his team. Today, he’s fighting a different kind of battle—a financial crisis that threatens to take everything from him.

The last four months have been devastating for Adam. He lost his job due to political circumstances beyond his control, not because of his performance. To make matters worse, his unemployment benefits—$3,000 he desperately needs—have been frozen with no answers in sight.

Rent for December is looming, and without immediate help, Adam faces the possibility of losing his home.

Despite the challenges, Adam continues to fight. He has an upcoming job interview, but even if he gets the job, his first paycheck won’t come in time to cover rent or essential expenses.

Adam is asking for your help to get through this critical moment. Here’s how your support can make a difference:

$750 will cover December’s rent and immediate expenses, keeping a roof over his head. $3,250 will allow Adam to recover fully and stabilize his finances as he works to rebuild.

If you’re an employer in Central Florida, please contact us directly to help Adam find stable work. We have his DD214 and resume ready and can connect you with him immediately.

Adam answered the call to serve his country. Now, it’s our turn to serve him. Every dollar helps, whether it’s $5, $10, or more. Together, we can help Adam navigate this storm and rebuild his life.

Thank you for standing with Adam. Donate now and make a difference in a veteran’s life today.



