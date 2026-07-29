Rebeckah 's Journey to Healing and Stability

Hi everyone. My name is Rebeckah and I’m reaching out because I’m in a tough spot and could really use some support.I’m scheduled for knee surgery on June 29th, and my doctors expect I’ll be down for about 3 months, including this month. I was let go from my job in early May due to absences from this medical condition. I work in fast‑paced jobs that require standing and movement, so I won’t be able to work at all during recovery.I’ve created a fundraiser to help cover essentials like:Rent and basic bills, Food and daily living needs, Transportation to follow‑up appointments, Recovery supplies. I’m not asking anyone here directly for money — even a share of my fundraiser helps more than you know. I’m just tryingto stay stable and get through this surgery safely.

Thank you to anyone who reads this, shares it, or sends a kind word. It truly means a lot.