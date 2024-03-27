Rebecca Lavrenz Legal Defense Fund

**UPDATE**

After a weeklong trial and four days of jury deliberations, I was convicted of four misdemeanor counts in the spring of 2024. On August 12th, 2024 I was sentenced in federal court in DC. While thankfully my attorneys were successful in convincing the federal magistrate judge to not incarcerate me (the government was seeking 10 months in federal prison), I was sentenced to 12 months of probation and a $103,000 fine. My attorneys have informed me this is the largest misdemeanor fine in American history. In addition, the judge ordered that the first 6 months would be home detention, during which time I would not be permitted to use the internet at all. That would prevent me from speaking my voice on social media, using Zoom to conduct media interviews, using e-mail, or even doing basic things like checking news sites or using my bank account online. My attorneys told me that such restrictions were usually reserved for extreme cases such as child pornography or human trafficking cases. I believe this is meant to punish me for speaking my voice to the American people as a Christian woman who loves the country and the Constitution as we head into the most important election of our lives. It will also limit my ability to raise funds for my appeal and to help pay the fine.

I continue to need all the help I can get from God-fearing patriots so I can continue to wage this battle all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States to protect the First Amendment and our other God-given rights as Americans!

Trial for the 4 Federal misdemeanor charges related to my arrest for entering our US Capitol on January 6, 2021 is set for March 25, 2024. I am driving again to Washington DC with my daughter, Jennifer, this time. I will be leaving on Saturday, March 16, 2024. We will be arriving on Tuesday, March 19. My pretrial conference will be held on March 20th at 10:30 am and the trial begins on March 25, at 9:30am with jury selection. Thanks for your prayers and support!

Fighting for TRUTH and LIBERTY: Praying Grandmother in Need of Financial Support for January 6th Related Expenses.

Days before Christmas, Rebecca Lavrenz was summoned to federal court in Denver, Colorado to be arrested on four alleged charges against the USA for being let into the US Capitol on January 6th. All four charges are federal misdemeanors which could carry up to $210,000 in fines and one year in prison.

Rebecca's first federal court hearing was on December 29th. She has declined to take the prosecution's plea offer and a trial date is set for March 25, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Her legal fees alone could reach up to $100,000. Below is Rebecca's story:

I am a God loving, praying mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loves my country, family, and the things that are on God's heart. I count my life as no longer mine, but God's, which has lead me to the situation I now find myself in.

Driven by a life long passion for truth, driving twenty-five hours to our US Capitol in January of 2021, to stand with 100s of 1000s of fellow patriots who also agreed that something just wasn't right in the 2020 Presidential Election was not a tough decision.

I went to Washington, D.C. believing God had chosen me for this assignment to pray and put action to my faith, not knowing He would also lead me to carry His presence into the Capitol building itself on January 6 to reconfirm the covenant which was set forth in the year 1620 by our pilgrim forefathers, that this country was established "...for the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith."

Because of the stand I took, I am now facing a legal battle on charges filed against me for which I need your help financially. If you feel led to contribute toward this battle, remember that we are in this together for God, our children, grandchildren, and generations to come.

God put us on this planet for a purpose and to make a difference for good! YOU have a part to play, so take courage and do that which God leads you to do, not only here with your finances but in your own sphere of influence. All of us working together CAN and WILL make a difference!! As the statesman Edmund Burke said, "All it takes for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing."

Thank you for your prayers and financial support.

What you do in this life not only matters here but for eternity, so make it count for the right thing!