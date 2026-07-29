Rebecca Michelle graves funeral/memorial

My mother love all 4 of us her 2 sons 2 daughters iam the youngest and the only one doing his best to make sure my mom has a good memorial my sister's and brother hated my mom because her and I were so close they where jealous they won't go to memorial or help pay i have no.way to n make money iam waiting for ssdi for congestive heart failure I am so in desperate need of any dollar amount anything helps and encourages others to donate donations will go to rent north phoenix baptist church and memorial decorations flowers. And to pay of 2 of her bills please may the lord soften your heart's to help this loving God fearing son.i will forever be thankful God bless everyone