My beautiful wife, Rebecca Jane Larmore, passed away on May 23, 2026. She passed from a major heart attack at around 4:30 - 6am. She left behind 3 children with 5 grand kids. In 2021 her son Jacob passed away from asthma. He was 14 when he passed. I was married to my wife for 22 years. I was with her for 25 years. I keep thinking that I'm in a dream. I wake up several times a night hearing her voice. "Your Love Amazes Me" was our wedding Song. I don't know how im going to make it financially, physically or mentally. I just miss her so much. Why did God have to take her? Why? Her oldest son is Matthew. He's got autism. He also has aspergers (not sure if i spelled it correctly) He's very intelligent. My wife knew exactly how to talk to him. I try, but i seem to fail. I miss her so much. That's all I'm going to say. Thank you.