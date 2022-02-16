ReAwaken Tour Vs Eric Coomer Legal Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $167,745
Campaign funds will be received by Clay Clark
Eric Coomer, the former director of strategy and security for Dominion Voting has filed a defamation lawsuit against Clay Clark and the ReAwaken America Tour.
Who Is Eric Coomer?
The Former Director of Strategy And Security for Dominion Systems
Learn More About Eric Coomer Here: https://timetofreeamerica.com/voter-fraud/#scroll-content
Watch Eric Coomer's Deposition: WATCH - https://rumble.com/vnzogx-dominions-eric-coomer-deposition.html
“Only an absolute F$%%Ing idiot could ever vote for that wind-bag f$%#-tard fascist racist F$#&! (Referencing President Trump)” – Watch at the 2 Hour And 53 Minute Mark – July 21, 2016
“Pigs for Slaughter” – Watch at the 3 Hour And 10 Minute Mark
“F#$K the USA” – Watch At the 3 Hour And 13 Minute Mark
Eric Coomer admits to previously being a “Skin-Head” – Watch At the 1 Hour & 42 Minutes and 50 Second Mark
In 2004, at the age of 34 Eric Coomer admits to previously being an addict of cocaine and – Watch At the 1 Hour & 43 Minute Mark
Eric Coomer told a New York Times reporter in 2004 that he was on the verge of bankruptcy, had lost his marriage, and ended up in jail after being charged with several counts of driving under the influence.
Eric Coomer’s thoughts on ANTIFA – Watch at the 1 Hour & 25 Minute Mark
View the 13 Alarming Social Media Posts, Posted by Eric Coomer
https://timetofreeamerica.com/voter-fraud/#coomer-posts
Discover the 12 Patents Connected to Eric Coomer:
Blessings
Thank you Clay for all you have done in the Name of the Lord . . . And will continue to do because you were and are called for such a time as this.
This donation includes prayers also. Blessings to you and your family and to your commitment to do God's will as Kim prophesied years ago.
Hey Clay, I was listening to Sean Feucht the other day. He was talking about the wokeness of the Christian music industry and how KLOVE won’t play his music” he’s too political” Well, I think everyone can manage their own political views, and klove is being political for not playing his music. . I decided to retract my donations to them and start giving monthly to Sean + you. Ty for all U do!!
Oops. Very Late night. Meant to give you $500 in last donation.
I appreciate you so much, Clay, for your incredible, selfless devotion to the highest cause. The lawsuit served upon you is abominable! You have been, and continue to be, a mighty servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you, thank you! (PS: As a former conference coordinator, I KNOW the enormous number of A-Z tasks and energy it takes to make events like this happen. Wowser! Praying for you.)
Hope to attend a ReAwaken America Tour soon! God bless you and protect you!!
