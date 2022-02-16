ReAwaken Tour Vs Eric Coomer Legal Defense Fund

Eric Coomer, the former director of strategy and security for Dominion Voting has filed a defamation lawsuit against Clay Clark and the ReAwaken America Tour.





Who Is Eric Coomer?

The Former Director of Strategy And Security for Dominion Systems

Watch Eric Coomer's Deposition: WATCH - https://rumble.com/vnzogx-dominions-eric-coomer-deposition.html







“Only an absolute F$%%Ing idiot could ever vote for that wind-bag f$%#-tard fascist racist F$#&! (Referencing President Trump)” – Watch at the 2 Hour And 53 Minute Mark – July 21, 2016



“Pigs for Slaughter” – Watch at the 3 Hour And 10 Minute Mark

“F#$K the USA” – Watch At the 3 Hour And 13 Minute Mark

Eric Coomer admits to previously being a “Skin-Head” – Watch At the 1 Hour & 42 Minutes and 50 Second Mark

In 2004, at the age of 34 Eric Coomer admits to previously being an addict of cocaine and – Watch At the 1 Hour & 43 Minute Mark

Eric Coomer told a New York Times reporter in 2004 that he was on the verge of bankruptcy, had lost his marriage, and ended up in jail after being charged with several counts of driving under the influence.

Eric Coomer’s thoughts on ANTIFA – Watch at the 1 Hour & 25 Minute Mark





View the 13 Alarming Social Media Posts, Posted by Eric Coomer

Discover the 12 Patents Connected to Eric Coomer:



