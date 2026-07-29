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Reassignment Surgery

Goal€31,500 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byAlice Haicki

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alice Haicki

Reassignment Surgery

For most people, their body is simply a part of who they are. They wake up, get dressed, go out with friends, fall in love, and build their lives without constantly thinking about it. For me, it has never been that simple.


I am a transgender woman, and for as long as I can remember, I have lived with the painful feeling of being trapped between who I am and the body I was born with. Gender dysphoria is not just discomfort. It affects every aspect of my life, from the way I see myself to the way I interact with the world around me.


Many people imagine that gender-affirming surgery is about appearance, but for me, it is about finally being able to live without carrying this constant burden. Every day, I am reminded of the parts of my body that do not match my identity. Every day, I have to navigate situations that most people never even think about.


Something as simple as choosing clothes can become emotionally exhausting. There are outfits I love, dresses I wish I could wear confidently, styles I admire, but instead of feeling excited, I feel anxious and self-conscious. I often avoid wearing the things that would make me feel beautiful because I am painfully aware of the mismatch between my body and the woman I know myself to be.


The impact on my social life has been devastating. I often struggle to feel comfortable in social situations because I am constantly worried about how I am perceived. Even when people are kind to me, there is always a voice in my mind questioning whether they truly see me as I am.


My romantic life has suffered the most. I am 27 years old, and despite wanting love, companionship, and connection like anyone else, I have never been able to build the kind of serious relationship I dream about. Over time, rejection, insecurity, and dysphoria slowly wore down my confidence.


For the past four years, I have completely withdrawn from intimacy. I stopped trying to pursue romantic relationships because I became exhausted from feeling ashamed of my own body. I convinced myself that people were only showing interest out of politeness, not genuine attraction. Eventually, avoiding intimacy felt less painful than risking more disappointment.


The loneliness that comes from this is difficult to describe. Watching friends build relationships, fall in love, and move forward with their lives while feeling stuck has been heartbreaking. There are moments when I feel as though I am standing on the outside of life, looking in through a window that I cannot open.


This has taken a significant toll on my mental health. Living with constant dysphoria, isolation, and the fear that I may never feel fully comfortable in my own skin has led to years of emotional pain. I do my best to stay hopeful, but some days that hope is difficult to hold onto.


Gender-affirming surgery represents something much bigger than a medical procedure. It represents the possibility of finally feeling at peace with myself. It represents the chance to stop hiding, stop feeling ashamed, and start living instead of simply surviving.


I am not asking for perfection. I am not asking for a new life. I am asking for the opportunity to live my life with dignity, confidence, and authenticity.


Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to that goal. Your support is not only helping fund a surgery. It is helping me reclaim a future that has felt out of reach for far too long.


Thank you for reading my story and for giving me hope.


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