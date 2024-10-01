Ream Family Support

“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” John 16:33

Our dear friend, Eric Ream, is in urgent need of prayer for miraculous healing, peace that surpasses all understanding, and support to get through the days ahead. Eric underwent difficult and extensive surgery in January 2023 to remove squamous cell carcinoma cancer from his tongue. Bouncing back quickly, he was declared “cancer free” and was able to return to the things he loves the most, loving God and the people around the world.

However, Eric began to experience new symptoms late in 2023, including chronic head and neck pain, and breathing issues. Eric’s team of doctors did not suspect this could be cancer reoccurrence and deemed it a “tricky case”. On June 24, 2024, Eric underwent another surgery to attempt to remove scar tissue from his throat and improve his condition. During the surgery, his team discovered a large, cancerous, mass residing in his trachea/airway. Eric was immediately referred to cancer specialists at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Eric’s cancer is a very rare, inoperable, primary tracheal cancer that the MD Anderson team has not encountered, and is not confident in treating. The tumor is obstructing over 80% of Eric’s airway. With no way to provide assisted breathing due to the tumor’s location, if the tumor does not stop growing or shrink, Eric will lose his ability to breathe. In an attempt to shrink the aggressive cancer, he is currently undergoing immunotherapy and chemotherapy treatments. Please pray with us for a miracle.





The change in condition has happened fast, but Eric’s health has been significantly impacted the past few years battling cancer, twice now. While Eric feels that to live is Christ and to die and be with Christ is gain, he believes God is not yet finished with his time here on earth. He is not giving up the fight and is also trying several non-toxic therapies shown to be helpful in fighting cancer.

Extended medical leave, additional insurance premiums, and costly treatments have taken their toll as well, draining family resources. The Ream family is in need of financial support to meet these needs, and are so thankful for the support of their family and friends.



They are especially thankful for all the prayers being continually lifted for Eric’s complete healing, for daily provision, and divine peace as they walk through this suffering one day at a time.

“Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us.” Romans 5:3-5



