Campaign Image

Help Support Real Raw News

Goal:

 USD $350,000

Raised:

 USD $295,843

Campaign created by Michael Tuffin

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Tuffin

Help Support Real Raw News

Real Raw News is an independent publisher that prints stories ignored by or eschewed the mainstream media. Our goal is to enlighten readers by presenting a broader picture of what's going on in this world, far beyond the myopic scope of typical media. This is a hard row to sow, that takes much effort, time, patience, and fortitude, as we're constantly attacked by persons pushing "official" narratives. Donations help offset expenses, and, yes, provide the author with what could be considered a "salary." Every working person deserves to be paid for their work. If you appreciate our content, please consider making a donation--every dollars helps--as we continue to fight for freedom in a troubled nation. Thank you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 hour ago

Keep the truth coming. We really appreciate it.

Karen Kay
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Thank you so much for all your posts.....I will continue to donate as I can.

Polly
$ 20.00 USD
2 hours ago

I thoroughly enjoy reading your articles! I just hope it's all true!

Darrell
$ 200.00 USD
18 hours ago

Thanks for all your reporting Michael. We pray God's wisdom, and protection for you and all the White Hats and lovers of America. God Bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
19 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
23 hours ago

I love your reporting. Don't stop.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for sharing the Real Raw Truth with all of us! You are greatly appreciated!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Glad to help.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

peter battani
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for your reports

Laura H
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

I enjoy your stories! Keep up the good work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for doing what you do, can't wait till most if not all the deep state is taken out! Love your reporting, keep up the good work and God's speed!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you, Michael Baxter, for keeping us informed. Your faithful reporting helps the rest of us patriots stay encouraged.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Jenny K
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you for providing this information and giving us Patriots hope in a Great future ahead. God Bless all those helping to MAGA May God keep you safe! Carry on digital soldiers! WWG1WGA

Elizabeth and Ida
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

One time gift and please do not share my name with outside organizations.

Goran Janjanin
$ 88.00 USD
2 days ago

God Speed

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 days ago

Thank you so much for your work!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo