Help Support Real Raw News

Goal:
USD $350,000
Raised:
USD $295,843
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Tuffin
Real Raw News is an independent publisher that prints stories ignored by or eschewed the mainstream media. Our goal is to enlighten readers by presenting a broader picture of what's going on in this world, far beyond the myopic scope of typical media. This is a hard row to sow, that takes much effort, time, patience, and fortitude, as we're constantly attacked by persons pushing "official" narratives. Donations help offset expenses, and, yes, provide the author with what could be considered a "salary." Every working person deserves to be paid for their work. If you appreciate our content, please consider making a donation--every dollars helps--as we continue to fight for freedom in a troubled nation. Thank you.
Keep the truth coming. We really appreciate it.
Thank you so much for all your posts.....I will continue to donate as I can.
I thoroughly enjoy reading your articles! I just hope it's all true!
Thanks for all your reporting Michael. We pray God's wisdom, and protection for you and all the White Hats and lovers of America. God Bless you.
I love your reporting. Don't stop.
Thank you for sharing the Real Raw Truth with all of us! You are greatly appreciated!!
Glad to help.
Thank you for your reports
I enjoy your stories! Keep up the good work!
Thank you for doing what you do, can't wait till most if not all the deep state is taken out! Love your reporting, keep up the good work and God's speed!
Thank you, Michael Baxter, for keeping us informed. Your faithful reporting helps the rest of us patriots stay encouraged.
Thank you for providing this information and giving us Patriots hope in a Great future ahead. God Bless all those helping to MAGA May God keep you safe! Carry on digital soldiers! WWG1WGA
One time gift and please do not share my name with outside organizations.
God Speed
Thank you so much for your work!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.