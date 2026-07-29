Really need some help, please

Hello ,

My name is Theresa. Im pretty embarrassed to even ask for any kind of help, but I'm at my wits end.

The last 3-4yrs have been absolutely horrible for my husband & I.

First he lost his job of 12 yrs, due to new ownership. And with my health i can't work , so we had to leave our house of 17yrs. We stayed in hotels, our truck & my mother laws house. Then a drunk driver totaled our only sorce of transportation. So now we were not only homeless, now we have no vehicle. Thank god we did get emergency housing after several years, but still in desperate need of a vehicle. It's so hard for my husband to keep bumming rides to little side jobs & its even harder to get rides to my specialist.

If anyone could find it in their hearts to donate something small or even just post this , or share, we would be completely grateful.

Thank you & god bless



