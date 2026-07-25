“Intro to Real Life” began a few years ago with one ebook as a homegrown effort to be part of the Great Commission, utilizing the amazing reach of the internet to share the love of Jesus.





With the help of dedicated friends here and abroad it has grown to have many versions of written, video, and musical content in six languages, that have been viewed over 30,000 times by people all over the world.





All the work to produce the written, video, and new musical content has been voluntary, with some services self funded, such as production costs and advertising.

The goal of our new “Real Life” campaign is to greatly expand the reach of our very approachable Good News to many more people around the world, especially in areas where there are few Christians.





Your donations will go directly to developing and expanding the following efforts:

Share the Biblical worldview and the Good News about the Kingdom of God throughout the world. 🌍

Help support the “Intro to Real Life” ministry at introtoreallife.com using short, musical videos, ebooks, and other content with a very clear, easy to understand Christian worldview message.





Support free music videos in multiple languages, currently the following, but more are planned.

English 🇬🇧 🇺🇸

Chinese 🇨🇳 🇹🇼

Filipino 🇵🇭

Indonesian 🇮🇩

Japanese 🇯🇵

German 🇩🇪

Support production of additional worship songs and videos, partnering with Herto Bastian Abul, and Mogmog Music in Indonesia, along with their community support efforts.

Support running ads around the world, sharing the Good news of Jesus Christ.





Thank you for partnering with us!

Please pray for millions of people all over the world who may be reached by our message for Jesus Christ.

Please donate today!