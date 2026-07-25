GiveSendGo Logo

Real Life Campaign

Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDavid Moyer

Fundraiser funds will be received by David Moyer

Real Life Campaign

“Intro to Real Life” began a few years ago with one ebook as a homegrown effort to be part of the Great Commission, utilizing the amazing reach of the internet to share the love of Jesus.


With the help of dedicated friends here and abroad it has grown to have many versions of written, video, and musical content in six languages, that have been viewed over 30,000 times by people all over the world.


All the work to produce the written, video, and new musical content has been voluntary, with some services self funded, such as production costs and advertising. 

The goal of our new “Real Life” campaign is to greatly expand the reach of our very approachable Good News to many more people around the world, especially in areas where there are few Christians. 


Your donations will go directly to developing and expanding the following efforts: 

Share the Biblical worldview and the Good News about the Kingdom of God throughout the world. 🌍 

Help support the “Intro to Real Life” ministry at introtoreallife.com  using short, musical videos, ebooks, and other content with a very clear, easy to understand Christian worldview message. 


Support free music videos in multiple languages, currently the following, but more are planned. 

English  🇬🇧 🇺🇸 

Chinese 🇨🇳 🇹🇼 

Filipino 🇵🇭 

Indonesian 🇮🇩 

Japanese 🇯🇵 

German 🇩🇪 

Support production of additional worship songs and videos, partnering with Herto Bastian Abul, and Mogmog Music in Indonesia, along with their community support efforts. 

Support running ads around the world, sharing the Good news of Jesus Christ. 



Thank you for partnering with us! 

Please pray for millions of people all over the world who may be reached by our message for Jesus Christ. 

Please donate today!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve