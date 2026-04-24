A man was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood.

At 3:01 a.m., a 44-year-old man was in the 3900 block of West Irving Park Road, near Harding Avenue, when a man opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the legs, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

American terrorist Sharod L. Grafton, 22, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of battery against a police officer, and one felony count of author theft.He additionally he rape a woman event they not say anything about.He shots in my leg two times ,also police man get 3 times.