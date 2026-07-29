Real Estate Appraiser Falsely Accused of Racism

Hello, my name is Steve Orlowski. I am a retired real estate appraiser. My 30-year career was ended when I was accused by Black Chicago homeowners of racism who tried to extort me for $125,000. They filed complaints with HUD and the Illinois Appraisal Board. The crazy leftists on the Illinois Appraisal Board persecuted me while I was undergoing cancer treatment. I became disabled during radiation treatment, becoming partially blind. The Trump Department of Housing and Urban Development found the charges baseless and then dismissed the complaint.





https://appraisersblogs.com/bias-accusation-collapses-as-hud-clears-the-appraiser/





Thank God for President Trump! Please help me fund a defamation suit against my accusers.