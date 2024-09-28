Hurricane Helene recovery

Elderly couple Marilyn and Royce Ready have been Florida residents all their lives and braved many storms until the devastation and destruction of Helene took everything. A storm surge that has never been seen in this area before, pushed 3 feet of water into their home. They were rescued in the middle of the night as their home filled with water threatening their lives and there elderly pets . Their Home was completely flooded, as well as both cars. They escaped with only a few personal items. Unfortunately tragedy would strike again with hurricane Milton. While sheltering at their daughters tiny apartment, which wasn’t in a flood zone, and nowhere else to go they were again flooded with 15 inches of rain coming down in just a few hours. Now with truly nowhere to go they humbly request any and all help. This would mean the world to them as they try to build their lives again with clothes, necessities and supplies for their pets.