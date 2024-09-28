Hurricane Helene recovery

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $4,170
Campaign funds will be received by Marilyn Ready
Elderly couple Marilyn and Royce Ready have been Florida residents all their lives and braved many storms until the devastation and destruction of Helene took everything. A storm surge that has never been seen in this area before, pushed 3 feet of water into their home. They were rescued in the middle of the night as their home filled with water threatening their lives and there elderly pets . Their Home was completely flooded, as well as both cars. They escaped with only a few personal items. Unfortunately tragedy would strike again with hurricane Milton. While sheltering at their daughters tiny apartment, which wasn’t in a flood zone, and nowhere else to go they were again flooded with 15 inches of rain coming down in just a few hours. Now with truly nowhere to go they humbly request any and all help. This would mean the world to them as they try to build their lives again with clothes, necessities and supplies for their pets.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Praying for North Carolina
Sorry for your loss.
Know this is an extremely challenging time, but you are both strong; mind, body, and soul and will come out of this better on the other side. HUGS!
I pray you recover soon.
Praying for you and all of those affected by this Hurricane.
Praying for you from Wisconsin! My husband and I also have elderly cats and an elderly dog, so our hearts go out to you. Keep yourself and your fur-babies safe.
Praying for you guys during this very difficult time!
October 14th, 2024
While staying at our daughters apartment after losing our home in hurricane Helene,Hurricane Milton flooded her apartment as we tried our hardest to keep the water out.
Now not only are they devastated but we have almost nowhere to go. Any and all donations and prayers are needed for us and our family.
October 14th, 2024
We were reeling from hurricane Helene as we lost both cars and our home when just two weeks later hurricane Milton gave us another devastating blow.
While staying with our family Milton unleashed a record amount of rain in a few hours and flooded us out again.
