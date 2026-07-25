Reaching the unreached children with education





In a remote village call Kotsoo, Taraba State northern Nigeria, where me and my wife we are serving now as Missionaries.

In this remote village, there's no school. The nearest government school is 20 kilometers away from the village, 5 children do walk everyday with passion to learn while many children are afraid take this long distance journey others their parents deny them from learning because of farming. And looking at the case of insecurity and kidnapping in Nigeria, the life of these children are at risk.





The future and destiny of children is at peril, the early marriage of girls at the age 12 is very common. Because of that, we start a lesson with 10 children last year under a Cashew tree and because of the sun blazes, the children squint through the heat, we make shield with grass and palm tree leaves. This served as classroom. When it rains, lessons are canceled. When children are one of 10.5 million Nigerian children who are out of school—the highest number in the world.





The Problem: The children"s story isn't unique. In the community:





The nearest government school is 20 kilometers away—an impossible distance





Girls are especially vulnerable, with many married off by age 12 others 13





Without education, the cycle of poverty continues generation after generation





Our Solution: Last year, we started the "Cashew Tree Project" with a simple idea: if children can't reach schools, we'll bring schools to them. We began with:





Mobile classrooms that can be set up in any community





Me and my wife, trained local teachers who understand the culture and language





Solar-powered learning kits for evening classes





School meals to improve attendance and nutrition.





Proof of Impact (The Results): In just six months, we've already:





And this year we enrolled 8 children in three communities and 48 children in total





Helped 3 teenage girls avoid early marriage through education





The Urgent Need (Why Now): We're in a rainy season in Nigeria. Without proper classrooms and learning materials:





Some children will lose access to education





Our temporary shelters won't withstand the storms





We risk losing the incredible progress we've made.





Your Role in This Story: Right now you can write the next chapter. For just #20,000:





You provide one child with books and supplies for a full year





₦75,000 funds a temporary classroom for 48 children





You can support the three Teachers with the monthly stipend #60,000





₦300,000 helps build a permanent classroom with a proper roof





With your help, we can give wings to 100 more children by December 2026.



