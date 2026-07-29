Reaching out for help to pay for a major surgery .

The reason im asking for help is because i have Peripheral Artery Disease that requires surgery. I need to have two main arteries repaired because it is causing other health problems. It has robbed me of any quality of life and has hindered me from even working. There is a high chance of heart attack or stroke if its not addressed soon. I have insurance through market place but its not enough to cover the procedure in full. Im 54 years old and disabled, i need to have my quality of life and my health back so that i can get back to work and live.life again. Any donations will be a blessing and will be used for a good cause.



