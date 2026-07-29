Reaching Gen Z with the Gospel

My name is Timothy. I'm a seminary graduate who has served in church ministry for years, with a deep burden for evangelism and the next generation.





I live in a country where Christian content faces significant restrictions. Yet Generation Z is online every day — watching, scrolling, searching. We believe this is an open door for the Gospel.





Together with a fellow brother in Christ, I am creating video content rooted in Biblical values, published in our local language, and distributed through YouTube and other platforms — reaching young people in a way that connects with their world.

We both have families to care for, but we are committed to doing this faithfully with the time and resources we have.





Your support will help cover the tools and subscriptions that make this ministry possible — from content creation software to platform tools — so we can stay consistent and keep reaching the next generation.





Every gift is a light in a restricted place.





How funds will be used (monthly):

$3,000 — Living support for Timothy $3,000 — Living support for another my co-worker $1,000 — Tools, software, and platform subscriptions

Monthly goal: $7,000