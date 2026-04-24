Reaching for the Stars

"Hi everyone, my name is Michael Fisher. Recently, I had to go to the hospital emergency and was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes that I am struggling to control which set me back several months in my job of construction. Despite my best efforts and countless hours trying to get work, and back moving normally in my industry, just haven't been able to secure employment or new employment yet. My emergency savings are exhausted, and I am facing immediate hardship with medical bills, medicine, rent and utility bills. It is incredibly humbling to ask for help, but I am reaching out to my community to help me cover my basic living expenses for the next 90 days while I bridge this gap. Any donation, prayers or even sharing this link, would mean the world to me."﻿﻿﻿﻿

Thank you,

Michael Fisher