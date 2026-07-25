Giving Tuesday Reached at Rhema

This Giving Tuesday we are inviting YOU to be apart of our work here in Kyrgyzstan.

Through our English center we are connecting with the community and sharing the hope of Jesus to those who have never heard. $7000 will cover HALF of our year end goal and allow us to continue saying YES to the opportunities in front of us.

If you’d prefer to make a tax-deductible donation instead, just email us at themcdonalds@proton.me

If you’d like to regularly receive our emails updates, email us!

THANK YOU for your generosity! Your gift encourages our family and continues the eternal work happening in this nation!

More about our fundraising campaign:

https://youtu.be/DtBIEFyuqNY?si=xmTz6iDfPHL_ZQQh