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Reach Youth for Christ in America and Germany

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$1,855 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly Brawley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kimberly Brawley

Reach Youth for Christ in America and Germany

Help Send Will Brawley to Reach Youth for Christ in America and Germany


What if you could help bring the Gospel into the homes of children and teens across America?



What if you could help a young man answer God's call to preach, evangelize, and assist in planting churches in Germany?


You can.


My son, Will Brawley, has a passion for serving the Lord and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Raised in a Christian home and home educated through high school, Will is currently a student at Ambassador Baptist College in Shelby, North Carolina, and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.


This summer, God has opened two exciting ministry opportunities for him.


For the first eight weeks of his summer break, Will will travel as an evangelist with Neighborhood Bible Time, presenting the Gospel to children and teens throughout America. Through Bible clubs, preaching services, take-home materials, and personal soul-winning, he will have the opportunity to share Christ with hundreds of young people and work alongside pastors and churches across the country.


Then, from July 4 through August 21, 2026, Will will serve in Königs Wusterhausen, just outside Berlin, Germany, as an intern with missionaries Michael and Marsha Talley. During this time, he will assist in local church ministry, evangelism, and church-planting efforts.


After completing his summer ministry, Will will return to Ambassador Baptist College to continue preparing for a lifetime of evangelistic work.


One special note: when Will was only six years old, he developed a fascination with the German language. He checked out German cassette tapes from the library and loved learning simple phrases. Looking back, it is amazing to see how God was preparing his heart years before this opportunity ever appeared.


Will needs to raise almost $7,000+ to complete these ministry opportunities, return to college in the fall, and cover his educational and living expenses. Neighborhood Bible Time has already provided his flight to Germany, but additional support is still needed.


Some specific ways you can help:

• $1,000 could help cover his return flight from Berlin.

• $3,000 could help pay for his next semester of college.

• Any amount can assist with living expenses and ministry costs.


If just 280 people gave $25, the entire need would be met.


Whether you can give $5, $25, $100, $500, or more, every gift helps advance the Gospel through Will's ministry.


Would you prayerfully consider partnering with him this summer?


Thank you for taking the time to read, pray, give, and share. Your support will help reach souls for Christ in America and Germany and invest in a young man preparing to serve the Lord for years to come.


"And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature." Mark 16:15


*Will is available to speak with you further regarding his summer of missions. You may also contact his pastor, James Ogle, for further clarification if you desire.

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