Bringing Hope to Thailand's Unreached





As OMF International missionary appointees to Thailand, we're called to plant churches and share the Gospel with those who've never heard. But we're not doing it alone – we're empowering local Thais to lead the way!





Your partnership will help us:





- Establish thriving churches in unreached areas

- Train local leaders to spread the Word

- Share hope and love with the unreached





Every donation, prayer, and share brings us closer to seeing churches flourish in Thailand, led by passionate local believers!





Partner with us!





Gift & Barbra

OMF International Missionary Appointees to Thailand.

Join us in bringing the transformative power of Jesus Christ to Thailand's unreached communities!