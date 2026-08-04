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REACH 2000 STUDENTS DAILY IN KENYA

GoalKES 1,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byMoses Juma

Fundraiser funds will be received by Moses Juma

REACH 2000 STUDENTS DAILY IN KENYA

GOD IS SAVING A GENERATION IN KENYA SCHOOLS!


Greetings in the name of Jesus Christ.


My name is Evangelist/Pastor Moses Juma. God called me to obey Matthew 28:19-20 by taking the Gospel to young people in schools, colleges, marketplaces, and on the streets.


TRAINED AND SENT

By God's grace, I was trained by Christ For All Nations (CFAN) to minister to children, youth, and all age groups. I now lead a team of 4 trained leaders and prayer partners.


THE HARVEST IS PLENTIFUL

Every single day, God opens doors for us:

- 10+ Schools Visited Daily

- 2,000+ Students & Teachers hear the Gospel Daily.

- 50+ Schools Every Week

- 100,000+ Souls have heard the Gospel and responded to Christ For last two terms.


We are seeing revival! But the need is greater.


THE NEED: $150 PER DAY

For vehicle hiring, fuel, food for the team, and ministry materials.

$150 = 1 Day of Ministry

$750 = 1 Week of Ministry

$3,500 =1 Month of Ministry Reaching 40,000+ Students


ACCOUNTABILITY

We are committed to transparency. For every school we visit we take photos and videos, record the student population, get the headteacher's contact, and the school stamp.


Partners receive regular updates and testimonies.


OUR VISION

To train more evangelists so we can double and triple the number of souls reached for Christ.


HOW YOU CAN HELP

1. PRAY - For open doors in schools and for God to protect our team

2. GIVE - Any amount helps. $25 feeds the team for a day. $150 funds a full day

3. SHARE - Send this to 3 people who love missions


Every gift is an eternal investment. "He who wins souls is wise." Proverbs 11:30


Thank you for standing with us. May the Lord bless you richly!


Evangelist/Pastor Moses Juma

GOD'S KINGDOM FOR THE NATIONS

Kisumu, Kenya.

Contacts 📞/Whatsapp+254 725 522 591


WAYS TO PARTNER:

1. Click "Donate" above - Safest for international partners via GiveSendGo

2. M-Pesa: +254 725 522 591

3. I&M Bank: 00705819086150

4. PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=SXTMREEYD7WLW


Thank you for your support. God bless you!

Evangelist Moses Juma


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