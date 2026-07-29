Re-uniting displaced victims of insurgence in Nig.

The insurgence in Northern Nigeria is getting worse by the day, leading to the displacement of millions of people as families are forced to relocate and migrate to safety under attack. and people get missing in the process. Given that the government has vividly refused to do anything about it, We at BellaTECH NG are currently working on building a smart bio-data identity management system that will enable pre-onboarded members of families, villages and communities to be traced and reunited should there be insurgence caused displacements but this system requires a lot of funding as it is designed to work both online and offline with bio-data down to voice recognition. The costing for the pilot phase of this project has us looking at $8,100 which is why we are soliciting for funding. please help us restore a glimpse of accountability to persons in these war torn zones. Thanks and may the universe reward you