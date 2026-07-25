Rdr Joel and Stephanie & Their 12 Kids Need Help

The Story:

Greetings in Christ,

We are reaching out to humbly ask for your prayers and financial help for our good friend and fellow parishioner, Reader Joel Dunn, his wife Stephanie, and their 10 (soon to be 12!) children.





Reader Joel unexpectedly lost his job. As you can imagine, this loss of their sole income has pushed them into an incredibly difficult financial position. I cannot imagine the stress that they are under. I know Reader Joel personally as a good friend, and he has never once asked for financial help. He is an extremely hard worker, and is fervently seeking employment, but the transition period in the meantime is presenting an immediate crisis.





Additional Emergency

Adding already to this overwhelming situation, Stephanie is pregnant with twins. This comes with doctor checkups, and of course the cost of delivery. Added on top of this, one of their children recently had an accident with his eye that needed an ER visit and additional medical care.





How You Can Help

Reader Joel and his wife Stephanie are always ones to offer help and are the last to ever ask for help.

The Dunn family is beloved by the parish community, and we all ask for your prayers and financial support, so we can "bear one another's burdens and so fulfill the law of Christ."





Your generous donations will go directly toward:

Basic living necessities: Groceries, housing, utilities, etc... Immediate Medical Expenses: Ongoing care for Stephanie as they prepare to deliver twins, as well as medical emergencies like one of their sons who recently had an ER visit regarding an accident that hurt his eye and requires continued treatment.





Whether or not you are able to give financially, we humbly ask for your prayers for the Dunn family and that you share this campaign with your networks.





We attend St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Lubbock, TX, under Metropolitan Constantine.





In Christ,

Thomas