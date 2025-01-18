Red Deer Marathon for Elsie's House

This May, I am running the Red Deer Marathon, but this race is about more than just hitting a personal best. I want to use this opportunity to make a difference by supporting Elsie's House, a program in Lethbridge that provides a safe and supportive home for pregnant women and new mothers facing tough situations.

Elsie's House is more than just a shelter - it's a place where women can get the help they need to prepare for life as parents and build a better future for themselves and their children.The work they're doing is incredible, and I'm honored to dedicate my race to this cause.

If you're able, I'd be so grateful for your support. Every donation, no matter the size, helps make a real difference for these women and their children.

You can learn more about Elsie's House at https://www.lifelethbridge.org/elsieshouse and donate directly to my GiveSendGo fundraiser page here: https://www.givesendgo.com/rdm-elsies-house

Let's make this race about more than miles - let's make it about change.