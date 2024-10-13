Need newer home to replace 50 year old mobile home

I'm 57 years old. Living in a mobile home that is almost as old as me, grew up in it since around age 7 or 8 but it was used when my family bought it in mid 70's. I'm disabled due to a genetic disorder and Doctors despite their best effort just can't help with it. It's more than a 30 year battle but I still carry on. No kids, parents and brothers already gone. I'm looking to find a newer mobile home that will hopefully last me as long as I need it. I'm not looking for new or fancy. Just something that if I end up in a wheelchair, I have a place to live. Current mobile home is not wheelchair accessible. Also, something I can afford to heat and cool without costing a lot or it being chilly to save on heating costs. Winters are the worst. Mostly heat with kerosene. Marginally cheaper. Heating and cooling is a big issue.

I'll also have to have a septic tank, current septic system works fine but is no longer allowed. I'm grandfathered in but new mobile home takes that away. Sadly, those are not cheap in this area. I'll try to do as much of the power and water work myself. It may take longer but I'm capable of it. I put most of the plumbing in this place ages ago and no leaks or even frozen pipes.



I grew up a Pastors son. I'd much rather get help from good people willing to help than something else that requires me to sell my soul first. I garden, mostly give things away to people in the area. People really love my turnip and mustard greens and I'm known for my garden even by those who don't know my name. During the fall and winter, my garden is open to anyone who wants to pick greens. I've recently added kale to the crop. Most people love it. I'm also known around here for my cayenne pepper sauce. I enjoy growing the peppers, picking them and then making pepper sauce from it. I even custom make some for those who like it very hot, use Thai and Ghost peppers for those, or use less cayenne peppers for those who want less heat. We all have our own tastes for heat. Me, the really hot stuff I won't even try. My normal heat level is more than enough.

Because of my genetic disorder, I'm not much on pictures. Header image is my garden with greens in it.



I'll be grateful for any help anyone can provide. What I find will be based on what people can give. I hoping to have some good luck and God's help in finding a really good place at a really good price.

