RCVRY1 Initial Setup

RCVRY1: Christ-Centered Recovery for the Broken and the Brave

1 Day. 1 Step. 1 Moment at a time.

For too long, people fighting addiction have felt forced to choose between 12-Step programs and a real relationship with Jesus. Many have been left stuck in cycles of shame, isolation, and relapse.

That changes today.

RCVRY1 is a complete recovery ministry built for anyone ready to heal — whether you’re coming from AA, NA, Celebrate Recovery, or just tired of fighting alone.

We’re creating a true one-stop hub that combines:

Ekkoh — A safe, fully anonymous recovery community 4Him — Deep brotherhood for men walking with Christ 1 Video a Day — Daily teaching + worksheet to build real spiritual habits Daily 1 Moment tools , prayer wall, and rich biblical resources Nonnie’s House — Weekly hot meals + Bible study for addicts and the homeless Local RCVRY1 Hubs — Physical recovery communities launching across the country

This isn’t just another app or meeting. This is a movement of grace — a safe place where imperfect people can show up honestly, encounter Jesus, and find lasting freedom.

Your support will help us:

Complete development of the mobile apps Launch the first Nonnie’s House location Train and equip the first pilot recovery hubs Provide free resources to thousands in need

Every dollar goes directly into building tools, feeding the hungry, and reaching people who feel forgotten by the Church.

If you believe recovery and Jesus belong together… If you want to help broken people find hope again…

Join us.

1 Day. 1 Step. 1 Moment at a time. Together, we can make freedom possible — one life at a time.



