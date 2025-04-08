Rachel Marr Booth Memorial Fund

Rachel was an incredible sister, daughter, friend, wife, mother, and woman of faith to all who knew her. She was well known for her sense of humor, her laughter, and her love for Jesus which is demonstrated in the faith of her children. Rachel was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in December 2022 at the young age of 41. At that time, the doctors gave her 6-8 years to live. For over 2 years, Rachel fought hard - pursuing multiple rounds of chemotherapy as well as naturopathic care. However, in the past 2 months her health took a drastic turn for the worst as the cancer spread through her lungs. Sadly, Rachel passed away on April 3rd, 2025 leaving a husband and 6 children, ages 3 - 18. Your donations are needed to help pay for funeral and burial costs as well as other bills incurred during the course of her treatment and will make a huge difference for the family as they grieve the loss of Rachel.