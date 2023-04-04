Support Rodeo Bible Camp

Flat Tops Cowboy Church's Rodeo Bible Camp is a Christian sports camp for cowboys and cowgirls, ages 8 - 18. It is an opportunity to learn specific rodeo skills to improve proficiencies (beginner to accomplished) with experienced Christian rodeo leaders while receiving spiritual guidance aimed at encouraging young people to deepen their relationship with Jesus.

To keep our camp running we need the support of the community. Please consider donating at one of these levels. All donors will receive recognition at various events and in the media.





Partnership Levels

Combo Event and Buckle Sponsors: $350

Donors will receive everything noted at the Event Sponsor level PLUS all that is noted at the Buckle Sponsor level.





Event Sponsors: $250

A 3x6’ banner with your name or business is hung on the fairground fence facing the main road Monday-Wednesday the week of the Rodeo Bible Camp. Thursday, during the kids’ rodeo, the sign will hang inside the arena. One or more representatives can assist in the event presentation Thursday after the rodeo and will be pictured with the award winner.





Buckle Sponsors: $150

A 3x3” banner with your name or business will hang inside the arena for the duration of the Rodeo Bible Camp. Also, your name or business will be stamped on the backside of the buckle. One or more representatives can present the buckle at the awards presentation Thursday after the rodeo and will be pictured with the award winner.





Scholarship Sponsors $175

Your donation will go to paying for a child to attend camp. Your name displayed on a flier given to all guests, family, and participants plus recognition at the awards presentation.





Meal or Other Sponsor

We appreciate all sponsors and will put your name on local advertising.



