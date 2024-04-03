Razenberg Adoption Journey

After many years of praying and seeking the Lord, we are excited to share that we are adopting! We have always known that adoption would be woven into our family story. After years of infertility and loss, we are excited to finally step into the plan that we believe God has had for us all along.

So, how did we get here? What brought us to the path of adoption? Well, I think we need to go back to our first date. At this point, Zach and I had been friends for quite a few years. We had an amazing dinner, and at the end of the night I hit him with …"if you see any kind of future with me, adoption is going to be part of the plan. God has already prepared my heart for it, and I believe that He will build my future family through adoption." Thankfully in his cool, calm and collected manner, Zach did not immediately get up and run for the door. He shared with me that he too had a heart for adoption... and little did we know how integral that conversation would be many years later.

When we decided to grow our family, we were met with unanswered questions and "unexplained infertility." After seeing 5 different doctors over the course of 3.5 years, 1 year of fertility treatments and medication, and a miscarriage... we were exhausted and grieving.

But God, in His kindness, drew us out of the darkness and reminded us of the hope we have in Him. We fixed our eyes on Jesus and drew our strength from Gods word. He once again brought us back to the conversation we had many years before and reminded us of the passion for adoption that He had stirred in our hearts. After months of praying and seeking, we said yes to the call God placed on our hearts to adopt. And thus began our adoption journey!

In August 2023 we interviewed agencies and had our official orientation meeting with Adoption Associates in October 2023. We began our home study process, and we were officially approved in February 2024! Our profile is live and available to be shown to birth moms.

So, thank you again for joining us on this journey! Our prayer is that you will see and experience the amazing things the Lord is doing through this journey.

Let's bring baby Razenberg home!