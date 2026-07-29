Ray's Music Ministry

I am on a mission to bring the Gospel by way of music to people in the immediate area and surrounding areas and I hope to bring the message of hope and faith across the country eventually. I need money to buy better equipment, record songs, promote songs to radio, travel expenses etc. The Lord has put a song in my heart and I want to share it with others as me and my wife travel and lift up His name and encourage others. I have had some success in the past but on a smaller scale. I want to expand and reach more people for Jesus. I write and sing country Gospel music and have had 3:number one songs on radio in the states and abroad. I am currently a deacon at my church and the song leader. I have done some nursing home ministry and sang at the Wylie Opry in Wylie Texas. I have done a full concert at my home church. I am booked to sing at White Rock Baptist church in Melissa, TX for their independence day festivities. Looking forward to what God has in store and where he takes me and my wife! Thank you for considering helping our mission.