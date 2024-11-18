Help with Ray's Final Expenses

Raymond J Fortugno died in his sleep the night of Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Ray was born on February 18, 1963 in Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, the son of Anthony Fortugno and Rita (Lisco) Fortugno. He joined two older brothers, Anthony and John.

Ray attended Iona Prep and then Iona College graduating with a degree in business. During his school years, he worked at Mount Vernon Lumber, the family business, with his father, uncles, brothers and cousins. He found plenty of time to spend on the water at his family's camp on Hen Island in Long Island Sound - fishing, boating and just enjoying life on the water.

Although Ray's first career was in the building trades, becoming a skilled finish carpenter and being involved in major building projects in both the NYC and South Florida area, his true love was boats. He transitioned his skills to working on all aspects of boats and the marine industry in the past years, and continued to show the same attention to detail in this new field that he applied in all areas of his life.

Regardless of where he was on his life's journey, Ray always was the hardest working person on the job, up early and continuing past quitting time. He also maintained his residence and his vehicles in tip-top condition without needing to call anyone for help.

Ray was also an excellent cook, and his stuffed mushrooms were always requested for get-togethers. He didn't consider it a real Sunday without making gravy and pasta like his mother and grandmother had taught him.

Ray is survived by his partner, Elizabeth Scanlon, his children Nicole, Rob, Deanna, and Danielle, his grandchildren, Kaden, Sophia, Allison, Cooper and Grace. He also considered Liz's children, Carol, Grant, Maura, Maggie and Amelia, and grandchildren, Penelope, Ben, and Lonnie, part of his own family because that is how Ray lived life.

Once you entered Ray's life, you were family and he would bend over backwards to help if you needed it. He always thought of others first and would give you the shirt off your back even if it was his only one.

Ray was a good listener and storyteller and was always able to make people laugh, turning even the worst situation into something good. He was able to survive even through the worst that life could throw at him, and memories of Ray will outlive all of us.

Donations exceeding the costs will be used to purchase a memorial item by the water in Ray's name.