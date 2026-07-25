Raylee's DTS in Byron Bay!

Hey guys!

As you may or may not know, this September I will be going to a 6 month discipleship training and outreach program with YWAM in Byron Bay, Australia!

In February after lots of consideration and prayer, I decided to do a DTS after graduation! I had many friends tell me about how their experience with YWAM had been an incredible and transformation time for their faith. Over the past few years I've felt God tugging at my heart to do some kind of ministry or missions work, I just didn't know what this was supposed to look like. It quickly became clear through friends and families affirmation and the peace I felt that this was the right first step.





During the first 3 months of the program I will be attending lectures and studying the word. I'll also be doing community outreach and diving into topics like God'd character, evangelism, and hearing the voice of God. The second 3 months will then be outreach in any country in the world! During this time we'll be doing a variety of missions work depending on the place's needs and environment.

I'm so beyond excited to experience the Lord in such a unique way; through new cultures, experiences, and people. I am so confident God is going to do something powerful during this time.





The whole program is $9,500. This includes room, board, books, schooling, the flight to our outreach location, and transport! This amount also includes travel insurance as well as money for personal expenses for things I will need during my time there. I know God will provide for every bit of my time there. He knows exactly what I need and has already gone before me in every aspect of the trip!





If you feel called to partner with me in my mission by supporting me financially, please prayerfully consider it! This would be an incredible blessing. But even more than this, I would love for you to partner with me in prayer for my DTS. Please pray for protection, blessing, and provision! I've made a prayer feed that I will post prayer requests and updates on, and it would be an incredible blessing to have your prayers. Feel free to use this link if you want to get these updates!! https://www.prayvine.org/prayfor/Rre804?sig=tx3fWW4BXgGRfzoXGEXlCIqOvaJqRfNPaV_Pz_uqFB8