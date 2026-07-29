Rayder's Fund for the Rainbow Bridge

My heart hurts for my little Rayder. He came to us when my oldest daughter was 16. He was HER dog. I had just lost my furbaby just months before my friend, Annette Torres-Varney, brought him to us. He was 2 and didn't have a great life where he was. When my daughter asked me to keep him while she was in basic training, I agreed, but he was supposed to go to her first duty station. Her first duty station was South Korea so he stayed with me. He grew on me and I couldn't see my home and family without him. Last year I got Rayder and Bears pictures done professionally and when we did them April 2025, I thought those pictures would be all I had left on Ray. I just received the pictures at the beginning of this month and he is still with us. He is 19 years old and even though he has arthritis and a heart problem (both normal for his age) he has always had a pep in his step and hops around happily. He also has doggy dementia but that is manageable and expected. Today he got up and yelped so I gave him his normal meds. They're not helping. He is losing his legs but won't lay down. I can't pick him up without him yelping in pain. He is shaking so bad from this ordeal. I think it is finally time to let him cross the rainbow bridge and be free of pain. My heart hurts because I lost my job and my unemployment ended, so now I have zero income. My hope was to be able to cremate him so I could keep him. I also wanted to have the procedure to happen here at home. I didn't know until this year how expensive this all would be. It is upwards of $700 + for euthanasia and cremation, $375 just tp have him rest here at home. I'm just at a loss to what to do for him. I hate seeing him in pain.