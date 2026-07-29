GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Rayder's Fund for the Rainbow Bridge

Goal$750 USD
Raised$40 USD

Fundraiser created byLalania Deaton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Scott Bailey

Rayder's Fund for the Rainbow Bridge

My heart hurts for my little Rayder. He came to us when my oldest daughter was 16. He was HER dog. I had just lost my furbaby just months before my friend, Annette Torres-Varney, brought him to us. He was 2 and didn't have a great life where he was. When my daughter asked me to keep him while she was in basic training, I agreed, but he was supposed to go to her first duty station. Her first duty station was South Korea so he stayed with me. He grew on me and I couldn't see my home and family without him. Last year I got Rayder and Bears pictures done professionally and when we did them April 2025, I thought those pictures would be all I had left on Ray. I just received the pictures at the beginning of this month and he is still with us. He is 19 years old and even though he has arthritis and a heart problem (both normal for his age) he has always had a pep in his step and hops around happily. He also has doggy dementia but that is manageable and expected. Today he got up and yelped so I gave him his normal meds. They're not helping. He is losing his legs but won't lay down. I can't pick him up without him yelping in pain. He is shaking so bad from this ordeal. I think it is finally time to let him cross the rainbow bridge and be free of pain. My heart hurts because I lost my job and my unemployment ended, so now I have zero income. My hope was to be able to cremate him so I could keep him. I also wanted to have the procedure to happen here at home. I didn't know until this year how expensive this all would be. It is upwards of $700 + for euthanasia and cremation, $375 just tp have him rest here at home. I'm just at a loss to what to do for him. I hate seeing him in pain.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve